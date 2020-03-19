Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparks Twitter debate with views on feminism

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi caused a stir on social media after expressing his opinions on a debate about feminism and black consciousness.

On Wednesday, Ndlozi weighed in on what defined feminism and black consciousness after a Twitter user questioned a woman who said she was not a feminist.

“Feminists attacked a woman for saying she is not a feminist. Her agency?”

In a series of tweets, the MP affectionately known as the “people's bae” said people who rejected feminism were perhaps inadvertently accepting patriarchy.

"To reject it as a woman may very well mean you accept 'male domination'," said Ndlozi.