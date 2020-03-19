Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparks Twitter debate with views on feminism
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi caused a stir on social media after expressing his opinions on a debate about feminism and black consciousness.
On Wednesday, Ndlozi weighed in on what defined feminism and black consciousness after a Twitter user questioned a woman who said she was not a feminist.
“Feminists attacked a woman for saying she is not a feminist. Her agency?”
In a series of tweets, the MP affectionately known as the “people's bae” said people who rejected feminism were perhaps inadvertently accepting patriarchy.
"To reject it as a woman may very well mean you accept 'male domination'," said Ndlozi.
“Feminism, being a consciousness struggle against patriarchy, is free to call out false consciousness,” he added.
Ndlozi also said black people who “denied” being black were “basically driven by false consciousness”.
“A non-white is a black person who is not conscious of his/her blackness,” he added.
See his full thread below.
It seems fair. You & I Sentletse would freely call out any Blacks who go around saying they are not Black. We would expose this person as basically driven by false consciousness. Feminism, being a consciousness struggle against patriarchy is FREE to call out false consciousness! https://t.co/F4libbPZOl— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 18, 2020
I doubt attacking someone’s views is denying them agency. It is actually recognizing their agency! You may indeed be free to choose your chains. We are also free to call those chains out. So people who reject feminism are inadvertently accepting patriarchy. We must call them out! https://t.co/15ZB5qYDr4— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 18, 2020
A non-white is a “black person” who is not conscious of his/her blackness. Feminism is a struggle by women to resist men domination. To reject it as a woman, may very well mean you accept “male domination”. To call this out, is not to reject the agency of choosing your own chains https://t.co/MTuW085r4E— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 18, 2020
I doubt attacking someone’s views is denying them agency. It is actually recognizing their agency! You may indeed be free to choose your chains. We are also free to call those chains out. So people who reject feminism are inadvertently accepting patriarchy. We must call them out! https://t.co/15ZB5qYDr4— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 18, 2020
Taking to his comments section, many lambasted Ndlozi for his “offside” views.
He was also slammed for making “audacious assumptions”.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say:
There’s no truth in what Mbuyiseni is saying. Denouncing feminism doesn’t mean that people promote patriarchy. They are simply saying they will treat each case based on its merit than using blanket assumptions.— Simanaye (@Sipho43011852) March 18, 2020
That Mbuyiseni is what we call dualism, rejecting feminism is simply that...rejecting one ideology does not mean you automatically embrace another. One can walk and chew at the same time— BenjiTheGreat🇿🇦 (@BenjiMahlangu) March 18, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.