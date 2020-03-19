Gauteng legislature acts on defects at new special needs school

Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on infrastructure development nd property management have raised concerns about the infrastructure deficiencies which they believe might have been caused by poor workmanship at Nokuthula School for Special Needs in Johannesburg.

The R300m state-of-the art school was finished three years ago but did not get the certificate for permanent occupation.

During the committee's oversight visit at the school in February, they established that the school was operating with a temporary occupational certificate, which prevents the school from utilising some of its essential facilities.

As a result, a joint committee meeting will be convened to address challenges experienced by the school.

Mpho Modise, who is the chairperson of the portfolio committee, said the committee has since resolved to convene a joint committee meeting with the portfolio committee on education as well as the Gauteng department of education and youth development, the Gauteng department of infrastructure development and the City of Johannesburg to collectively find immediate solutions for the school to function at full steam.