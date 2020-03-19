Business as usual at SA police stations

It is business as usual at two large employers in the country - especially for staff who can’t perform their functions from home.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said all police precincts throughout the country were in operation, including their 10111 call centres.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, SA Police Service management has embarked on extensive internal awareness campaigns educating our members on the dos and don'ts related to Covid-19. We are guided by the department of health in this regard,” he said.