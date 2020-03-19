Bloemfontein Mediclinic reports first Covid-19 case in the Free State

However, this was not reflected in the latest statistics provided by the NICD and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, where the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was announced as 150.

The new cases are in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga.

“Mediclinic can confirm that an individual who presented at Mediclinic Bloemfontein tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient has not been admitted in any Mediclinic facility,” the company said in a statement.

“The hospital is currently following up with all contacts of this patient, in collaboration with the department of health.”

It said it was following all guidelines to ensure the safety of staff.