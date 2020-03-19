South Africa

Bloemfontein Mediclinic reports first Covid-19 case in the Free State

By Naledi Shange - 19 March 2020 - 17:15
Mediclinic says a person who turned up at its Bloemfontein facility has tested positive for the virus.
Mediclinic says a person who turned up at its Bloemfontein facility has tested positive for the virus.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The Free State apparently has its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

According to Mediclinic, a person who reported to its Bloemfontein facility has tested positive for the virus.

However, this was not reflected in the latest statistics provided by the NICD and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, where the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was announced as 150.

The new cases are in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga.

“Mediclinic can confirm that an individual who presented at Mediclinic Bloemfontein tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient has not been admitted in any Mediclinic facility,” the company said in a statement.

“The hospital is currently following up with all contacts of this patient, in collaboration with the department of health.”

It said it was following all guidelines to ensure the safety of staff.

Coronavirus: Proteas players in self-isolation

Proteas players been told to undergo a 14-day period of self-isolation and social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus following their ...
Sport
1 day ago

DA calls for loan payment 'holiday' for SMMEs affected by coronavirus

The DA wants banks and other financial institutions to freeze loan repayments by small businesses by at least four months as part of its proposed ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X