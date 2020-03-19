Police minister Bheki Cele has warned there will be no negotiating with those holding gatherings of more than 100 people‚ or shebeens and pubs selling alcohol beyond 6pm to more than the regulated 50 people.

Cele said officers would enforce the law under the state of national disaster.

The government has banned all public gatherings‚ even funerals‚ of more than 100 people to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The new regulations under the state of disaster came into effect on Wednesday‚

“It is not a negotiation — it is the law‚” said Cele‚ adding that community members should not waste police resources by seeking permission to have gatherings of over 100 people.

He said officers would take a hard stance against all gatherings beyond 100 and contraventions of the limit of 50 where alcohol was served.

“We are looking at 50 with a jaundiced eye. Fifty [where alcohol is sold] may still be too big.” He said that government could decrease this number “depending on how you behave”.

Government would strictly enforce the ban on selling alcohol after 6pm and before 9am during week and beyond 1pm on weekends.

“Organisers for events that break the law will be liable. We will make a call for you to disperse‚ if not the law enforcement will act‚” Cele said‚ adding that the government would not tolerate street parties.