Warrant of arrest issued for 'vanished' former SABC chair Ellen Tshabalala

Disgraced former SABC chairperson Ellen Tshabalala is wanted by police after a warrant for her arrest was issued.

The warrant was issued by the Johannesburg magistrate's court after Tshabalala could not be found at her address for months and be formally charged with fraud for allegedly lying about her qualifications.

Tshabalala, who resigned with immediate effect amid controversy in December 2014, is sought by police in connection with their investigation into allegedly lying to parliament about her qualifications when she applied for the SABC job.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said police had been looking for Tshabalala who "has disappeared".

"We are currently looking for the suspect as she has disappeared. We have obtained a warrant for her arrest and she is regarded as a wanted person," Kweza said yesterday.

"No one knows [her whereabouts], even her neighbours said they haven't seen her for quite some time."