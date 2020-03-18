Santaco rolls out sanitising programme at taxi ranks

The SA National Taxi Council has launched a programme which will see taxi ranks and the vehicles being sanitised in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Santaco president Philip Taaibosch launched the initiative at Wanderers taxi rank in the Johannesburg inner city on Wednesday. Taaibosch said all taxis will be sanitised before receiving passengers and the drivers will do the same.

The initiative will start in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, and later be rolled out to the rest of the country. Sanitisers will be made available in taxi ranks and also to queue marshals to ensure a clean environment.