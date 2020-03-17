Zion Christian Church calls off Good Friday service until further notice

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) called off all services relating to the popular Good Friday service pilgrimage.

The church on Tuesday evening issued circular to its church councils stating that its leader Bishop, Barnabas Engenas Lekganyane, was appealing to members not to come to Moria from this coming weekend, as previously scheduled.

The church called off the Good Friday service after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a state of disaster following the coronavirus outbreak. Ramaphosa further announced that to curb the spread of the deadly virus, gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited.

However, the ZCC circular, written in Sepedi and addressed to councils of the minister, preachers, youth and other church members, did not give reasons why the services had been cancelled.

In the statement, ZCC said church members who were due to start heading to the church's headquarters in Moria, to help with preparations for the pilgrimage, which is one of the country's single-largest gatherings, should not come.

"Writing on behalf of His Grace Bishop Bishop B.E. Lekganyane together with the council of his office," read the statement, "We would like to let you know that from the weekend of 21 - 22 March, the church choir and (mekhukhu), that were supposed to help with the church service preparations on the weekend of 28 - 29 March 2020, along with the Sunday school members and all church singers, that they should not come to Moria until further notice.

"We would also like to let people and church members who come to Moria during weekends in buses, know that they must stop coming to Moria until further notice," read the circular.

"We appeal that you obey our request and wait for further instruction from Moria. We hope that you will peacefully accept our notice," read the statement.