'Tornado' spotted in Northern Cape after thunderstorm warning
What appears to have been a tornado was spotted in the Northern Cape on Tuesday afternoon.
Weather service Saws had earlier issued a warning about severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging winds over parts of the province.
“Severe thunderstorms are observed over the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape, with possible damaging hail and winds (tornado), heavy downpours and excessive lightning moving southeast,” it said in a tweet.
Images of a tornado were captured by a resident near Richmond.
Another image of the tornado in the Richmond area of the Northern Cape this afternoon (17 March 2020) via Justin Erasmus (Reenval in SA group Facebook). pic.twitter.com/HKXmIXEcP6— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 17, 2020
⚠BREAKING— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) March 17, 2020
Photos taken of a tornado by Richard Barnard about 10 km outside Richmond In the Northen Cape about 10 min ago. pic.twitter.com/WkA7b55XUf
Others shared images of large hail stones that hit the area.
Richmond Northern Cape, huge hail stones that fell ?️⛈️? Ina Fourie @SAWeatherServic@sawx_sa_weather @eNCA @eNCAWeather @venter_annette @debeer_anika @JoelGuy_ @TeamNews24 @TheSAnews @landbou @maroelamedia @NetNuus_ZA @AfricaWeather_ @AgriSAOfficial @Amorersg @zarsg pic.twitter.com/cNAbPbPlFY— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) March 17, 2020