'Tornado' spotted in Northern Cape after thunderstorm warning

What appears to have been a tornado was spotted in the Northern Cape on Tuesday afternoon.

Weather service Saws had earlier issued a warning about severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging winds over parts of the province.

“Severe thunderstorms are observed over the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape, with possible damaging hail and winds (tornado), heavy downpours and excessive lightning moving southeast,” it said in a tweet.

Images of a tornado were captured by a resident near Richmond.