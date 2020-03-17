Taxis face crackdown as four bust for Cape Town traffic cop's murder

The City of Cape Town has vowed to “intensify operations” against minibus taxi operators after a 49-year-old traffic officer was killed, allegedly by a taxi driver, on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, it is suspected that the officer arrested the taxi driver for a traffic violation on the corner of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road, in Kensington, and that he was killed in his vehicle en route to the police station.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said metro police members arrested four suspects, aged 20, 22, 32 and 36, on Tuesday afternoon. They are being detained and questioned in connection with the incident.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the city’s management was “shocked, saddened and angered by the senseless murder” of the officer.