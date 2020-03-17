People stockpile amid coronavirus fears

A young father with a newborn baby piled boxes of nappies into his trolley in fear that the country will shut down in the next few days.

The man, who did not want to be named, had covered his face with a bandanna and was visibly scared of the Covid-19 virus threat.

"The next thing is that we're going to be told that we can't go anywhere. I have to make sure that my child will have all the necessities so I'm buying everything now," he said.

He told Sowetan he was covering his face to avoid catching the virus and taking it home to his baby.

"Even being here is a risk but I'd rather do it now before it spreads further," he said. "I'm worried about a lot. I think a lot of things could go wrong very soon."

The young father was one of hundreds of consumers who were at the local Makro in Roodepoort stockpiling food and supplies.