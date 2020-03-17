Gauteng pays R50m for Emfuleni, arrange further payment with Eskom

Gauteng provincial government has reached an agreement with Eskom which involves a payment of R50m on Tuesday in order to stop the power utility from attaching assets of the embattled Emfuleni municipality.

This was announced by cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday following a meeting between Eskom and all the mayors of municipalities in Gauteng.

“The money will be paid today and this will enable Eskom to stop the attachment of assets. A team made-up of officials from Emfuleni and Eskom will then meet to address further details. A report on this should be completed in the next two weeks.

“We are going to have several task teams that will look at each municipalities. There is problems in big municipalities, in most cases attributed to Eskom. There is problems in small municipalities which are attributed to the municipalities, largely about payments. There is also other challenges that need Eskom to work with us to resolve. If we don’t resolve those issues we might not be able to increase the revenue generating capacity of the municipalities,” Maile said.