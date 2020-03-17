Black poultry farmers unhappy with tariff increase

The new higher tariffs on chicken imports will push up the price of chicken but will not stop the imports, an organisation representing emerging black importers and exporters says.

On the other hand, an organisation that aims to fight predatory trade practices and dumping says the new tariffs may not be enough to get the struggling poultry sector back on its feet.

On Friday, the government gazetted increases to 62% on bone-in chicken portions, and to 42% on boneless portions.

The SA poultry industry had applied for an 82% tariff on both categories, up from existing levels of 37% and 12%, respectively.

SA's poultry sector has shed thousands of jobs and blames its demise on cheap chicken imports from Brazil, the US and Europe.

This has brought it into conflict with SA meat importers, who blame the lack of competitiveness in the local poultry industry for its woes.

The Emerging Black Importers and Exporters Association (EBieSA) complained that the large, historically advantaged local poultry producers had been given further protection at the expense of emerging black importers.