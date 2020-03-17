Alcohol wipes to the rescue as banks conduct business as usual

Banks say they are taking precautionary measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic - but some staff say nothing or little is being done.

“Absa has implemented a number of interventions across all Absa offices, including branches, to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” said spokesperson Songezo Zibi.

He said the bank would use alcohol swabs to wipe all biometric readers before any transaction or customer interaction.

“We have also ensured that employees understand procedures outlined by health authorities, increased the cleaning regime of our premises (including desks and keyboards) and have intensified employee awareness around hygiene,” said Zibi.

Capitec spokesperson Chandre Matlala said the bank had issued a directive to all branches to use wipes before interacting with customers.

“We have issued alcohol wipes to all branches and areas that use fingerprint biometrics. Your safety is our top priority and the fingerprint reader will be sanitised each time after use by a client,” said Matlala.

However, a Capitec employee, who did not want to be named, told TimesLIVE there were no wipes at their branch and management had only sent them newsletters with information about the virus.