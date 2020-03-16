Public banned from courts amid coronavirus outbreak

The office of the Judge President in Gauteng has limited public access to courts until April 14 as a measure to prevent Covid-19 from spreading are put into place.

"No member of the public is permitted to enter the Court building, or to attend any hearings, whether Civil or Criminal, as a spectator. Only practitioners, witnesses and accused persons are permitted to attend," Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said on Monday.

He said counsel are advised not to attend Judges’ chambers for purposes of introductions and that all introductions are suspended. He added that judges will not shake hands with any practitioners.

He further said that judges who are not scheduled for sittings in Court will be required to work from home.

“When a Judge is working from home, s/he should make a determination, based on the nature of the work to be done, whether his/her Secretary may also work from home. In that event, the Judge President must be advised accordingly, and Judges’ Secretaries must remain available and accessible to carry out whatever duties may be required from home, including monitoring and responding to emails, maintaining telephone contact with practitioners etc.”

Mlambo said general court staff section heads should determine the minimum number of staff required to report for work to ensure that the work of the court is completed.