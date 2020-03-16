South Africa

KZN health prepares for the worst if coronavirus hits informal settlements

By lwandile bhengu - 16 March 2020 - 14:13
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu sanitises her hands during a media briefing on the coronavirus in Durban on Monday.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu sanitises her hands during a media briefing on the coronavirus in Durban on Monday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal's department of health says it is preparing for the worst should the coronavirus spread to informal settlements.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said her office was working with the departments of economic development and human settles to formulate a plan to deal with this.

“We are looking at different areas of isolation and different areas of quarantining. In a case where one positive case is identified in an informal settlement we are then going to be forced to remove everyone who is affected in that area. We are working on a plan for what would happen if a positive case was found in an informal settlement, because our informal settlements are very close to each,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu was addressing journalists on Monday, after a national state of disaster was declared on Sunday, when 61 Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

The MEC also made it clear that her department was not afraid to forcefully remove people who did not want to go into isolation at its facilities.

Namibia reports first two cases of coronavirus, imposes travel ban

Namibia is the latest in a growing list of sub-Saharan African countries to report their first cases of coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

Former NATO chief Javier Solana has coronavirus

Former NATO secretary-general Javier Solana is being treated at a Madrid hospital for coronavirus, a source close to the Spanish politician said ...
News
1 day ago

“I must indicate that the law allows us, in the interest of public health, to remove someone forcefully should they not want to be removed. We have had instances where some of the patients we have dealt with refused in the past to go into isolation because they believed they could self-isolate and self-quarantine,” she said.

“The law empowers us to go to a judge should there be a case. Should it come to that we are more than willing to do it, because that will be in the interest of public health,” she added.

The province had boosted the number of isolation wards from eight to 52, with Simelane-Zulu indicating that the department wanted an isolation ward in each of its 10 districts. The Doris Goodwin TB hospital in Pietermaritzburg, Richmond Hospital and Clairwood Hospital, south of Durban, had been added as coronavirus hospitals.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X