Gauteng education department staff keep office shut

A leaking roof, blocked toilets and an unbearable stench in the Gauteng education district offices has forced 200 workers to embark on a 12-day protest.

The Parkmore, Johannesburg, offices have been closed since March 3, affecting 139 public schools.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) acting branch chair Kgatishi Lamola said the building did not comply with occupational health and safety. "The department pays almost R2m a month to rent these offices. The contract lapsed last year in February and since then they are operating on a month-to-month basis. Who'll be responsible if something happens to us? We have been complaining about these conditions when we moved in here in 2009."

Sowetan found some of the toilets were blocked. Cupboards in the kitchen had no doors, a broken printer had turned into a home for rats. The fire extinguishers expired last November.

"When it rains, water comes through from the roof. This building can collapse at any moment," Lamola said.

He said they realised that there had been no service for schools for days but the safety of workers came first.