Failed wage talks to hit bus commuters

Transport unions have warned of a looming strike in the bus sector after two months of wage negotiations failed to result in an agreement.

A four-day mediation over a week ago also failed to get to an agreement between Satawu, Numsa and three other unions in the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council.

Satawu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said the strike seems inevitable next month.

"Satawu, Numsa, Towu, Tawusa and Taswu were given a certificate of non-resolution after the four-day mediation they took part in with employer associations COBEA and SABEA failed to produce a wage agreement.

"The mediation process was overseen by commissioner Tariq Jamodien and it failed to reach a settlement," Sabela said.

She said parties "will now observe a 30-day cooling-off period".

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said although it already has the strike certification, going that route remains its last resort.