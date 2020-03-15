South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding on Sunday afternoon

By staff reporter - 15 March 2020 - 12:35
Eskom announced on Sunday that load-shedding was terminated from midday.
Image: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Eskom on Sunday said that it had suspended load-shedding from midday.

In a short statement, the embattled parastatal said: “This is due to a much improved generation system performance, coupled with low weekend demand.”

Further details on the status of rotational power cuts were not provided.

