'My mom is my hero': Jeffreys Bay woman fights off robber who slashed fingers

A manhunt is under way for at least one suspect after a vicious home attack on two women in Jeffreys Bay in the early hours of Friday morning.

The injured women were hospitalised with lacerations after the man gained entry to their house in the suburb of Wavecrest.

“It is alleged that the suspect(s) gained entry to their premises and attacked both females. It is not clear if any items were taken and both victims sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital in the area,” said police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

L’Lani Hartley said in a post on Facebook that her mother and grandmother were the victims.

“Today my whole life turn[ed] upside down,” she wrote.

She had called her mother on Thursday night to confirm a sleepover and movies the next evening.

“And then [a friend] phoned me at 2:44am saying my mom and gran have been attacked in their home,” she wrote.

“My gran got choked on her bed with a hard stick or metal type thing and while she's fighting back screaming, he cut my gran's fingers where the pinkie’s nerve is completely off.”

She said her mother ran to the room and tried to fight off the assailant but was stabbed in the head and face, leaving a deep laceration under her bottom lip.