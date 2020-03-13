South Africa

Herman Mashaba offers graduate a chance to serve in his party

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 13 March 2020 - 11:49
Herman Mashaba
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has given a young graduate an opportunity to join his soon-to-be-launched party and serve South Africans if she gets elected into a leadership position.

The woman by the name of Boitumelo is a public governance graduate from North West University. She reached out to The People's Dialogue founder via Twitter on Thursday.

She said she has been unemployed for more than a year and while she isn't a politician, she has a passion for serving people.

In his response, Mashaba gave the woman his party's e-mail address. “You will definitely be able to avail yourself as a public servant once we launch. The people will choose.”

He also asked his followers to help the young woman find a job.

Mashaba is three months away from launching his party.

In January he told City Press that he would contest the 2021 government elections.

On Twitter he asked for volunteers to join his party and “help shape a new political formation”.

