Herman Mashaba offers graduate a chance to serve in his party

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has given a young graduate an opportunity to join his soon-to-be-launched party and serve South Africans if she gets elected into a leadership position.

The woman by the name of Boitumelo is a public governance graduate from North West University. She reached out to The People's Dialogue founder via Twitter on Thursday.

She said she has been unemployed for more than a year and while she isn't a politician, she has a passion for serving people.

In his response, Mashaba gave the woman his party's e-mail address. “You will definitely be able to avail yourself as a public servant once we launch. The people will choose.”

He also asked his followers to help the young woman find a job.