South Africa

Case against speedster who filmed himself driving at 308km/h postponed

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 13 March 2020 - 12:31
A man filmed himself pushing his car up to 308km/h on a Gauteng highway.
A man filmed himself pushing his car up to 308km/h on a Gauteng highway.
Image: 123RF/sashkin7

The case against a 36-year-old man who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Gauteng has been postponed to next month.

Phumlile Ncube appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court on Friday. His case was postponed to April 17 for further investigations. He is out on R1,000 bail.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE Ncube faced charges in connection with alleged reckless and negligent driving and endangering the lives of other motorists.

He was identified as the driver of a red Audi TTS that, according to video footage shared on social media, blasted along the N1 southbound in Midrand - which is a 120km/h zone.

This is a developing story.

Agony for crash victims' families

The families of the victims of Monday's horror bus crash that claimed 29 lives and left 68 people injured near Centane, Eastern Cape, yesterday began ...
News
1 week ago

'We almost lost our lives' - Witness describes what happened at Letlhabile Sports ground

Soccer fans around the country are still stunned after an unidentified man drove his car onto the pitch and allegedly tried to run over the referees ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X