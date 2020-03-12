Students protest over allowances

Enraged Eastcape Midlands TVET College students have staged a shutdown in all campuses for over two weeks after National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) failed to pay allowances for a number of years.

The unpaid allowances had impeded studying for some and crushed dreams for others.

Wandisi Tyalisi, 27, who is doing her fourth year in electrical engineering is among the students who did not receive their allowances since 2017.

"I have been struggling all these three years; my single mother has to borrow money from loan sharks to pay for my accommodation," said Tyalisi.

Tyalisi told Sowetan that the strain was taking its toll and still had to find R5,000 she owed to the institution.

Olwethu Mkhaliphi, 21, had been red-tagged and quit studying in her first year.

"I decided to give up because I was tired of submitting details over and over again. I did not pay the outstanding R2,800, so I could not study for the following year," said Mkhaliphi.

The Eastcape College management confirmed to Sowetan this week that some students had not received allowances since 2017.

"No funding for 2018 and outstanding allowances had been received. Data was submitted to NSFAS for 2018 funding, however, NSFAS had to prioritise the outstanding 2017 allowances," said the Eastcape College management.

NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said the college had requested the institution to allocate the funds due to challenges.

"From here forth, students from this college will be receiving their allowances via the NSFAS Wallet. R2,318,967 has been disbursed for student allowances at this college."

According to Carolissen, funds have been processed to the college at the weekend.

"A further payment of R452,927,102 was processed this weekend for a total of 153,018 TVET college students for allowances," said Carolissen.