Steenhuisen calls for IPPs to take over from 'failing' Eskom

As Eskom continues to implement stage four load-shedding, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen's message is clear: “It is time for a bold, new vision to solve our energy crisis, give citizens their power back and replace our addiction to dirty coal with an embrace of renewable energy.”

Steenhuisen said on Wednesday that the ongoing issues at Eskom, which include power cuts, come at a cost to South Africans and the country's economy.

He committed the DA to advocating for independent power producers (IPPs) to take over “failing” Eskom, and lead SA to an era of “abundant, affordable and sustainable electricity generation”.