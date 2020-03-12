Security beefed up around Limpopo's The Ranch resort

Security has been beefed up around The Ranch Resort in Polowane, Limpopo, where a group of South Africans being repatriated from the coronavirus epicentre in Wuhan, China, will be quarantined.

The police and the military have taken over the four-star resort which is about 25km from Polokwane since around midday on Thursday and have commenced blockading the main road leading to it.

The R101 has been blockaded by the police and military as they prepare to host about 122 citizens who are expected to land in the country on Friday.

Staff at the hotel has been placed on leave for the next 21 days while patrons who were booked in at the hotel were told to vacate it on Thursday morning.

“We were told that if we fail to come today [to fetch belongings], we will have to come back after 21 days. I can’t stay here for those days, I have children to look after,” one staff member said.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in South Africa increased to 17 on Thursday.