'Lies and slander': Fikile Mbalula's take on evidence to be led at Zondo inquiry

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has denied he dissolved the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board in a fit of pique after it declined to endorse his chosen CEO in 2019.

This evidence is due to be delivered before the Zondo commission into state capture by interim Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama.

Responding to the revelation at the commission on Wednesday, Mbalula said in a statement on Thursday: “I remain ready to present myself before the commission in line with due process ... put paid [sic] to the lies and slander Ms Kweyama intends to present.”

Briefing the commission on Wednesday ahead of Kweyama's testimony, advocate Vas Soni said: “She will say the reason her board was dissolved is that the minister wanted a particular individual, Mr Bongisizwe Mpondo, to be appointed the CEO and the board wanted a proper process to be followed before the decision was taken.

“The minister, Mr Mbalula, became impatient and dissolved the board,” Soni continued.

After the disbandment of the board, Mbalula appointed Mpondo as the administrator of Prasa, a decision that's being challenged in court.