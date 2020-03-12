KZN officials to meet with La Liga over coronavirus ahead of football summit

KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube is set to meet with Spanish football league officials and organisers of the World Football Summit amid the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Durban on March 17.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement at the provincial Aids council meeting at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday. The hospital is one of four in the province that is designated to treat the virus.

Zikalala said Dube-Ncube would be meeting with the summit organisers - and organisers of other international conferences set to be hosted in Durban - to discuss contingency plans in the wake of the coronavirus.