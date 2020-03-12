South Africa

Gauteng education department staff protest over office building safety

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 12 March 2020 - 14:20

The Gauteng education district offices in Parkmore, Johannesburg, have been closed for the past nine days as workers are demanding better working conditions.

On Thursday the workers protested outside their offices.

Marvelous Ndlovu, branch secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), said the department was not treating them with respect.

“The building does not comply with occupational health safety. We have been complaining about it since we moved in 2009 but our pleas fell on deaf ears. The building is hostile to people with disability. [The] Registry is piling up with documents and it can collapse any time,” Ndlovu said.

Worry that Cosatu protest will disrupt schooling

The department of basic education is "extremely concerned" that schools across the country may be disrupted by the national Cosatu strike today.
News
1 year ago

Ndlovu said they wanted an independent body to assess the building.

Another Nehawu branch leader, Kgatishi Lamola, said their demands were not unreasonable.

“Our concern is the safety of the workers. As for our emergency exits we have rusty steps that can collapse any moment. We can't allow our members to work under such horrible conditions,” he said.

The group said they will protest until their grievances have been addressed by the department.

Mother tries to find new school after child 'slam-dunked' in bullying incident

The Gauteng education department has recommended that a teenage pupil be moved to a new school after he was "slam-dunked" in a bullying incident.
News
2 days ago

Alex schoolgirl dies after being hit by stray bullet while eating with family

Two more Gauteng pupils have died, with one of them being killed by a stray bullet
News
1 day ago

R800m set aside to build schools in 'high-demand' suburbs of Gauteng

The Gauteng department of education has set aside nearly R800m to build new schools in "high-demand areas" of the province this year.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X