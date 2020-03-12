Eskom says 4,000 MW power cuts to last until Friday

Eskom said on Thursday that power cuts of up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) would last until Friday, as it was waiting for regulatory approval to reconnect a unit at nuclear power station Koeberg.

Earlier it had said cuts could last until further notice.

Eskom, which produces more than 90% of the electricity in Africa's most industrialised economy, ramped up power cuts to 4,000 MW on Tuesday after a fault with a pump at Koeberg, the country's only nuclear station.