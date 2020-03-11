Tourism takes a knock from coronavirus crisis

SA's tourism industry will undoubtedly feel the effect of the coronavirus, says tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

The minister met with stakeholders in the industry in Johannesburg on Monday.

"Tourism supply chains involving everything from agricultural to fishing and insurance are going to be affected, because the longer these restrictions continue, the hardest hit of the value chain, which is core industries, will be accommodation, food, beverage, recreation and entertainment, transportation and travel services," Kubayi-Ngubane said in a report broadcast by the SABC.

"Despite the fact that we had very few cases of the virus, the local tourism industry has already suffered serious losses. Undoubtedly these losses are still going to increase. The truth of the situation is that the virus will have a negative impact on the tourism sector."