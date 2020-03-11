MPs complain about condition of parliamentary villages

Security concerns, dysfunctional alarm systems, insufficient space for their children to play and lack of internet fibre.

These are some of the complaints registered by MPs about the conditions in which they live at the three parliamentary villages in Cape Town.

The department of public works, which manages the villages, appeared before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on public works on Tuesday to talk about their state. Also present were senior police officials to talk about MPs' safety, one of the MPs major concerns.

Public works and infrastructure (DPWI) minister Patricia de Lille said she overruled an instruction by senior MPs to halt the refurbishment of some of the MPs' units because they wanted the funds to be used as MPs' housing allowances.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude told Sunday Times in December that the chief whips' forum requested De Lille’s department to halt renovations to MPs’ homes while discussions for a housing allowance were ongoing.

“We are in those discussion because these 'deep renovations' of old houses with structural defects is going to be costly given our economic situation. We told them this is not in the interest of our economic situation, or even in the interest of us members, because you cannot spend millions on old houses. It's costly to renovate an old house,” said Dlakude at the time.