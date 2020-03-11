Load-shedding at stage 4 'until further notice', says Eskom as website crashes

Eskom hit another hurdle as it announced on Wednesday that stage 4 rotational power cuts would continue “until further notice”— an IT breakdown.

The power utility downgraded power cuts to stage 2 overnight, but ramped them back up to stage 4 after 9am on Wednesday as it grappled with a shortage of generation capacity resulting from unplanned breakdowns, including unit one at Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town.

Customers were dealt another blow on Wednesday when they were unable to access load-shedding schedules on the Eskom website.