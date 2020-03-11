Ladysmith water is 'safe' says Umgeni Water after claims the supply had been poisoned

Umgeni Water declared on Wednesday that the water supply to protest-torn Ladysmith is safe to consume after social media claims that it had been “poisoned”.

A WhatsApp message, widely circulated since Monday, urged residents in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town not to drink “water that comes out of your taps this morning because it has been poisoned”.

The message comes in the wake of violent protests, including the torching of trucks outside the town and the burning of tyres, which has brought day-to-day activities to a standstill.

On Tuesday KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and a high-level provincial government delegation met business leaders, mayors and aggrieved residents in a bid to restore calm to Ladysmith.

Residents have taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand that Alfred Duma local municipality mayor Vincent Madlala steps down.

They accused him of looting municipal coffers for his personal use, which he has denied.