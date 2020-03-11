South Africa

Coronavirus outbreak 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

By AFP - 11 March 2020 - 19:12
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus."

The coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, has spread around the world, halting industry, bringing flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of sporting events and concerts.

The WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, its "highest level of alarm", on Jan. 30 when there were fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 outside China and eight cases of human-to-human transmission of the disease.

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Now there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died, Tedros said, with the numbers expected to climb.

The WHO no longer has a category for declaring a pandemic, except for influenza.WHO officials have signalled for weeks that they may use the word "pandemic" as an descriptive term but stressed that it does not carry legal significance.

The novel coronavirus is not the flu.Under its previous system, the Geneva-based agency declared the 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak a pandemic.

It turned out to be mild, leading to some criticism after pharmaceutical companies rushed development of vaccines and drugs. 

