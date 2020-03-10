Seven people in SA tested positive for epidemic - Mkhize

As health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that seven people have tested positive for coronavirus in SA, he revealed that they had been in contact with more than 110 people.

Mkhize said they were now tracing the people so that they can be tested.

The four new cases announced yesterday are all in KwaZulu-Natal and are of:

a 38-year-old woman who had direct contact with 16 people and has been quarantined;

a 38-year-old man who had 15 contacts and is the husband of the woman mentioned above;

a 45-year-old man who had 12 contacts; and

a 38-year-old man from Pietermaritzburg who had mild symptoms and had been in direct contact with 21 people.

Mkhize said the four had all been part of a group of 10 who had travelled to Milan, Italy. Nine people have since returned to the country.

"As you would remember, the contacts are [based] on memory. If we find some new contacts we will update. We still have others that we have tested. As I've said, there are many more contacts that are being tested," Mkhize said.

He said they were trusting that those who have been placed in self-quarantine or self-isolation would be honest enough to not risk infecting others and that the positive cases were honest about people whom they had been in contact with.

"At the moment we have no basis to doubt that when someone has been told that a matter affecting their health requires them to stay at home on a quarantine that they have not done so," Mkhize said.