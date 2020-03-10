South Africa

Load-shedding will continue, says Eskom

By Naledi Shange - 10 March 2020 - 10:12
Eskom says there have been delays returning some generation units to service
Eskom says there have been delays returning some generation units to service
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom said on Tuesday that load-shedding was on the cards for the rest of the week.

The power utility announced stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Tuesday.

“There have been delays in returning some generation units to service that were expected to return to service [on Monday],” Eskom said in a statement.

“They will now only return during the course of the week. This has put additional pressure on the system and necessitated a continuation of load-shedding.”

Eskom said that demand for electricity had increased since January.

The power utility provided several tips on how to save electricity:

  • Take food out of the freezer for dinner and put it in the fridge to thaw, eliminating the need to defrost it later with a microwave oven.
  • Set air conditioners to 23°C.
  • Switch off geysers during peak periods.
  • Unplug cellphone chargers before leaving the house. They use electricity, even if the phone is not plugged in.
  • Use the cold water tap where possible rather than the hot water tap (the geyser).
  • Set swimming pool pumps to run twice a day, three hours at a time.
  • At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines.

High risk of load-shedding on Sunday, Eskom warns

Eskom says the likelihood remains high that it may have to implement load-shedding at short notice on Sunday due to an increase in unplanned ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom ups load-shedding to stage 2 from 9am on Tuesday

Eskom said on Monday that it would continue implementing stage 1 load-shedding until Tuesday morning, but would then increase it to stage 2 from 9am.
News
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X