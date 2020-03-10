Lives shattered by forced sterilisations

'Cruel, torturous, inhumane'

In a scathing report published last week where it documented 48 cases of coerced sterilisations, South Africa's Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) said it uncovered "cruel, torturous or inhumane and degrading treatment" targeting black women who were mostly HIV positive.

The procedures - mostly undocumented in the hospitals' records -- were conducted on women who gave birth via caesarean section between 2002 and 2015.

While Msibi is not HIV-positive, she was just 17 years old at the time of the procedure.

When she returned to the hospital in 2016, she was told the step had been taken to save her life - although nobody had informed her of this at the time.

South African health laws forbid forced or coerced sterilisation, although doctors may sterilise without consent in special circumstances, to save a life.

Tamara Mathebula, who heads the CGE, told AFP that the probe revealed that in most cases healthcare professionals told patients that sterilisation was necessary "because you are HIV-positive, because you have TB (tuberculosis), because we feel you have too many babies... you are poor, we can't allow you to continue".

But "that's not the compelling reason for a doctor or a nurse, to tie your tubes, or to take out your uterus," she said.

In testimonies to the commission, victims claimed that hospital staff had threatened to deny them medical attention if they refused to sign the consent papers, the report said.

Others were forced to sign while in "extreme pain", unaware of what they were consenting to, it added.

But for Msibi, there was no consent form, nor were there records to show what procedure was done on her.

For the past three years, she has waged an uphill battle - writing to, and staging a sit-in at, the health department - in search of answers about her missing uterus.