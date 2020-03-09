'Time to unleash the economic potential of women': Cyril Ramaphosa

When women are on an equal footing with men for economic opportunities, it will be for the good of all.

But this is happening at a snail's pace, particularly in business and academia.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose weekly newsletter on Monday shone a spotlight on the economic exclusion of women and its effect on the country.

Ramaphosa said emancipating women economically would also be a deterrent to the scourge of gender-based violence ravaging SA.

Economic freedom would enable women to stand on their own, making them less exposed to abuse and exploitation.

Ramaphosa said this agenda was one the country would pursue at a continental level, having assumed the role of AU chair this year.