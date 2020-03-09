Police to prosecute false social media reports of coronavirus deaths in Mpumalanga

The Mpumalanga police have issued a stern warning following false social media posts suggesting that the province has had six deaths associated with coronavirus.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi told Sowetan on Monday morning that people who peddle lies about the virus having killed people in Mpumalanga will face prosecution.

This came after photoshopped images depicted the death of a patient from the virus in Witbank Hospital, as well as false reports of another case there as well as in Mbombela, Verena, KwaMhlanga and Matibidi Hospital in Bushbuckridge.

Mpumalanga department of health MEC Sasekani Manzini said in a statement they were concerned about the false reports as the province has not had any coronavirus (Covid-19) case.

Hlathi said: “Those spreading false information either way will face prosecution because this is not a matter to play with. You can’t give people false information and also take pictures of officials and portray them as if they are confirming such false information.”

An old photograph of Hlathi talking to the media was also posted on social media suggesting that he was confirming such deaths.