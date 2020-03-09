South Africa

Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 09 March 2020 - 10:37
A Sandton school has been shut down as a precautionary measure
Image: 123rf.com/ PaylessImages

Grayston Preparatory School in Morningside, Sandton, was closed as a precaution on Monday because of concerns that a teacher may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that the school will be closed on Monday. “For more information on what led to that decision please interact with the department of health,” he said.  

SAfm and eNCA reported the school was closed as a precaution after one of its teachers had been in contact with a group of South Africans who had recently travelled to Italy. Three people in that group have subsequently tested positive for the virus.

“One of the members of staff has been in direct contact with a person who has tested  positive with the Covid-19 virus. The staff member is not displaying any symptoms of the virus,” SAfm said in a tweet.   

Health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi confirmed the closure of the school but said more details would be shared later on Monday during a media briefing.

