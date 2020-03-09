Education department to roll out entrepreneurship and employability learning in schools

The department of basic education is going ahead with the implementation of entrepreneurship and employability education. This was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga following a meeting of the Council of Education Ministers.

Motshekga said entrepreneurship education should be implemented by 2024.

She said entrepreneurship and employability education in basic education is an initiative started by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"This intervention cultivates entrepreneurial minds and entrepreneurship among learners. Learners stand to benefit from core skills of critical thinking and problem solving, creativity and innovation, collaboration and teamwork, communication and digital literacy which are skills for a changing world," Motshekga said.

She said in every grade level, the existing curriculum (in subjects such as economics, management science and life orientation) is being enriched with real-life projects that are learner-orientated and learner-run to open the walls of the classrooms to real active problem solving, solution generation, team work and implementation by the school pupils themselves.

"The programme aims to be one through which the learners' voice and ideas matter and they develop agency, self-efficacy and passion for solving problems they really care about that are local-context relevant," Motshekga said.

She said they were starting with a pilot in 600 schools this year, then 3,000 schools in 2022-2024 followed by 10,000 schools in 2022/23 and 10,000 schools in 2023/24.