e-mutakalo device to monitor patients' conditions and alert medical staff to emergencies

The University of Johannesburg has developed a device that will monitor patients' health conditions.

The device called e-mutakalo (Venda for health) is able to collect, process and analyse real-time vital signs data.

Wesley Doorsamy, an associate professor and researcher at UJ’s Institute for Intelligent Systems (IIS), said the device can automatically detect problems and alert medical staff in the event of an emergency.

“The device brings together technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to make a real impact in society. It allows for a more natural and unobtrusive approach to continuous monitoring and observation of patients, as it works on the principle of non-invasive monitoring. It uses wireless sensor nodes, ambient intelligence techniques to monitor the patient’s comfort and condition and it is able to detect and diagnose problems,” Doorsamy said.