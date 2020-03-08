South Africa

Vredenburg man arrested within minutes of allegedly killing estranged wife

08 March 2020
A Vredenburg man was arrested within minutes of fatally stabbing his estranged wife on Friday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 43-year-old man from Vredenburg in the Western Cape was apprehended within minutes of allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death on Friday.

The 40-year-old victim was seven months pregnant.

“Vredenburg police were notified of a murder that took place in Greenfield Street, George Karrige, Vredenburg. When the members arrived on the scene they were notified that the suspect had fled the scene on foot. A quick chase ensued and the suspect was found and arrested in the vicinity of the crime scene.        

“The suspect was removed from the scene as female community members wanted to harm him,” said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

The suspect will appear in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of murder.

