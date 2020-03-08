South Africa

Six people shot dead in Khayelitsha mass home murder

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 08 March 2020 - 11:56
Western Cape Police said a group of men stormed the home and opened fire.
Six people were shot dead and several others wounded when gunmen stormed into a home in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and opened fire on them on Sunday morning, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said one of those wounded in the attack was a six-year-old girl.

Five people were declared dead on the scene while seven others were wounded and rushed to hospital, Potelwa said.

A sixth person died shortly after arriving at hospital.

“Of the seven injured one is a 6-year-old girl,” Potelwa said.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information on the attack can contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.

