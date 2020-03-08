Meet South Africa's biggest pumpkin for 2020!

Peet Joubert has won the Transvaalse Landbou-Unie’s annual Goliat van Gat Pumpkin Festival for the second time in two years.

He took the first prize of R15,000 with Howie, a 420kg behemoth, on Saturday at the Pretoria Farmers Market.

But his proudest moment was when daughter Megan, 12, won second place overall, with her pumpkin, Tupin, weighing 200kg. So big was her squash that they removed it from the children's competition and placed her with the adults.

Megan had been watching her father's method of growing and wanted to try it herself. And she said she did it on her own without help from dad.

Tupin came from the seed of the SA biggest pumpkin record holder Bekkie, which was grown by her father. At 613kg Bekkie won last year's Livingseeds Giant Pumpkin Competition at the Walkerville Agricultural Show and took the SA record.