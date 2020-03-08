High risk of load-shedding on Sunday, Eskom warns

Eskom says the likelihood remains high that it may have to implement load-shedding at short notice on Sunday due to an increase in unplanned breakdowns and further system risks that it has identified.

“The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. We are replenishing the emergency reserves in order to be in a better position to meet demand for the coming week, but there is still a high likelihood that load-shedding may be implemented today should there be further unexpected changes in the generation system performance,” the power utility said in a statement.

“In this regard, the co-operation of every South African in managing electricity consumption with care goes a long way in helping us minimise the likelihood of load-shedding,” it added.

Eskom said on Saturday it had managed to avert having to implement load-shedding through the recovery of some of the seven generation units that had tripped on Friday night.

The electricity parastatal has not implemented load-shedding since February 22.

“Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 12,077MW as at 11:30 this morning and planned maintenance outages are at 4,963MW,” Eskom said on Sunday.