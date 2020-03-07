Support our plan or face more load-shedding, says Eskom

Eskom has warned that its maintenance plan must be supported by the government or the country can expect regular load-shedding of 8,000MW by mid-2021, a move that would cripple the economy.

Shortly after taking up the role in January, CEO André de Ruyter said more planned power outages will be necessary for the next 18-24 months so the state-owned enterprise (SOE) can catch up with deferred maintenance.

“We have to conduct these maintenance programmes if we are to avoid worse load-shedding in future. The time for an intervention is now,” he said in an interview in Cape Town on March 4. “The notion that we can keep the lights on at all costs simply means we will be kicking the can further and further down the road until the inevitable day of reckoning, when the system really falls over, will approach.”

De Ruyter took over Eskom at a time when the SOE is saddled with R454bn of debt and isn’t generating enough revenue to cover its costs. Regular outages due to plant breakdowns have pushed the economy into a recession.

“If we do nothing, stage 8 will be a regular event by June 2021,” Eskom said, referring to an outage of 8,000MW, in documents submitted this week to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts. Load-shedding at the moment is normally between stages 1 and 4, or 1,000MW to 4,000MW. The country consumes between 25,000MW and 35,000MW, depending on the time of year.