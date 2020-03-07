Bottoms up — Cape Town celebrates Naked Bike Ride

Cape Town Cycle Tour riders can warm up — or rather cool off — ahead of Sunday’s 110km ride around the Peninsula by stripping off on Saturday for the World Naked Bike Ride in Cape Town.

But the event, part of a global movement to raise awareness about fossil fuels and protecting the planet, is not limited to cyclists.

The World Naked Bike Ride, “as bare as you dare”, which has taken place in dozens of cities including Cape Town, is open to anyone and it’s free.

“Public nudity is officially against the law in SA,” the organisers say on their Facebook page. “We do not take responsibility for anyone’s actions”