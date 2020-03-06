Two Hawks officers & three cash van robbery suspects killed in North West gunfights

Five people have died in a bloody confrontation between police and an armed gang, after a cash-in-transit heist on the R503 near Mahikeng in the North West.

During two separate gun battles on Thursday, two police officers were killed and three of the alleged gang members were shot dead. Four others were arrested.

In a joint statement on Friday, the police ministry and the Hawks said robbers in three vehicles had shot at and forced a cash security van off the road.

Special Task Force members confronted the gang as they blew open the cash van.

The suspects retaliated and took off in different directions. In their attempt to escape, two of the vehicles faced off with members of the Hawks' technical operations management section (Toms).

During the shoot-out, Detective Warrant Officer Delene Grobelaar, 44, was fatally shot.

The suspects managed to flee and a manhunt ensued.