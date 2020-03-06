Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma urges small town investment

Cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has challenged the business community to invest in the development of new towns which have higher potential for growth and job creation.

Speaking at the Black Business Council (BBC) summit held in Midrand, Johannesburg yesterday, Dlamini-Zuma lamented the habit of investment being centered in large cities, which are already developed.

This, she argued, allowed small towns to remain economically depressed while millions competed for few opportunities in large cities.

Dlamini-Zuma urged the black business community to invest in areas such as the OR Tambo district municipality in the Eastern Cape as they had great potential.

The seat of OR Tambo district is Mthatha, which was the capital of Transkei bantustan.

She said this district had potential in the oceans economy, agriculture and tourism.

"We are saying let us do a 25-year plan of what we are going to do in OR Tambo district. We know that 57% of the households in OR are headed by women because men go to the mines to look for jobs. There is nothing happening there.

"I'm putting a challenge to you Mr [Sandile] Zungu and all the business people. Here is a place which is almost exclusively African, with a huge potential and poor. As government, we've agreed that we have to put infrastructure," Dlamini-Zuma said.